No ID, no entry: Karnataka HC calls for strict age verification to prevent children from entering pubs in Bengaluru

The Karnataka High Court Wednesday suggested orally that the Bengaluru police commissioner enforce strict measures to prevent those under the age of 18 from entering breweries and pubs.
Justice M Nagaprasanna said the commissioner should issue a direction to all breweries and pubs in Bengaluru that any establishment failing to verify visitors’ age using official identification, such as an Aadhaar card, will have its operating licence cancelled.
The oral directive came during the hearing of a petition filed by V Chitti Babu, a partner at a brewery in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. Babu had sought to quash an FIR registered against him under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Karnataka Excise Act.
The bench said, “I may allow the petition but I will include the said direction in my order.”
The case stems from the death of a 15-year-old Class 10 student on January 31. According to police reports, the student had visited the pub with classmates following a school farewell event. The boy reportedly died by suicide later that evening, allegedly driven by fear of reprimand by his parents.
Advocate Sharath S Gowda argued for the petitioner that the establishment did not serve alcohol to the minor; rather, the group had brought alcohol from outside. He maintained that the brewery complies with all regulations and displays notices prohibiting service to anyone under 18. He further contended that the local magistrate had not applied sufficient judicial mind when ordering the FIR.
He further said the petitioner is a partner in the brewery, and that the staff and others present when the boy was in the restaurant should be held accountable by the police.
Additional Public Prosecutor B N Jagadeesha opposed the petition, stating that the investigation is still ongoing and that the police may include additional charges if necessary as the investigation progresses. He further argued that it is the responsibility of restaurants and pubs to ensure that children are not allowed to consume alcohol on their premises.