No ID, no entry: Karnataka HC calls for strict age verification to prevent children from entering pubs in Bengaluru

The Karnataka High Court Wednesday suggested orally that the Bengaluru police commissioner enforce strict measures to prevent those under the age of 18 from entering breweries and pubs.

Justice M Nagaprasanna said the commissioner should issue a direction to all breweries and pubs in Bengaluru that any establishment failing to verify visitors’ age using official identification, such as an Aadhaar card, will have its operating licence cancelled.

The oral directive came during the hearing of a petition filed by V Chitti Babu, a partner at a brewery in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. Babu had sought to quash an FIR registered against him under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Karnataka Excise Act.