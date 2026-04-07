‘Don’t want him to lose another year’: Karnataka HC asks law colleges to reserve seats for transgender student

The student approached the court in 2023 after being refused admission by the National Law School of India University (Image generated using AI).

The Karnataka High Court Tuesday directed the state government and Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) to reserve one seat each for a transgender student at BMS College of Law and Seshadripuram Law College.

A division bench of Justice Anu Sivaraman and Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju took on record the memo filed by KSLU indicating the colleges affiliated to the university to which the student could apply for admission, and then noted in the order the names of the two colleges preferred by the student from the list provided by the university.

In the order, the bench said, “Respondents are directed to reserve a seat in each of the colleges. Further, it is made clear that it is to be done without prejudice to the contentions of the respondent (student) and without prejudice to his right to make an application in any other college.” The bench orally said that all the facilities would be provided to the student.