Karnataka HC to hear plea challenging mandatory singing of all 6 stanzas of ‘Vande Mataram’ in schools

The PIL filed at Karnataka HC contends that the 'official version' notified under the government protocol includes the contentious Stanza 5 with religious imagery.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Karnataka High Court, questioning the recent directive by the Central Government, which mandates singing all six stanzas of the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ at official functions, including at schools.

The petition contends that the ‘official version’ notified under the government protocol includes the contentious Stanza 5 with religious imagery, which explicitly invokes Hindu goddesses Durga, Kamala (Lakshmi), and Vani (Saraswati) by name.

Thus, children in government-funded schools, including those of Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, and other non-Hindu faiths, as well as children with no religious belief (atheists, agnostics, and rationalists), by way of this order are directed to sing Hindu deity invocations as a compulsory daily routine.