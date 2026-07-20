‘Don’t get sensitive’: Court stays probe into post on Karnataka bus stand murder

The 21-year-old woman was murdered at the KSRTC bus depot in Bantwal on July 16 (Photo: Special arrangement).

The Karnataka High Court on Monday stayed the investigation in two criminal cases registered against a law student over an allegedly objectionable social media post he uploaded after a 21-year-old woman was hacked to death at a KSRTC bus depot in Bantwal last week.

The FIR against the law student, Kiran Aradhya, was filed on July 18 under charges related to statements conducing to public mischief and wanton provocation for rioting after two complaints were filed in connection with an X post he uploaded on July 17.

Justice M Nagaprasanna said in his interim order, “This court would have permitted investigation into the offence if there would have been a semblance of indication to any religion, group or to any other entity which would generate hatred between two groups. I deem it appropriate to stall further investigation into the cases against the petitioner.”