High court stays order withdrawing 52 criminal cases against Kannada groups, activists

The Karnataka High Court Thursday stayed a Government Order that directed public prosecutors to withdraw 52 criminal cases filed against pro-Kannada organisations and Dalit activists, among others.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice K S Hemalekha gave the direction while hearing a petition filed by Advocate Girish Bharadwaj.

The bench passed the order in view of the submission made by the petitioner’s counsel that the impugned order dated May 27, 2026, is contrary to an earlier decision of the high court, wherein it had quashed a similar Government Order passed in 2024.

The bench orally told the state not to implement the new Government Order till the next date of hearing. “You cannot do it till you answer the question raised before the court and until we have decided the issue.” The court, thereafter, directed the state government to file its objections within two weeks.