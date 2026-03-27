Karnataka HC stays investigation against principal, teachers of Bengaluru private school who allegedly made students stand in sun for 2 hours

The Karnataka High Court Friday stayed all further investigation against the principal, administrative dean, and two teachers of a Bengaluru private school who were accused of making students stand under the scorching sun for nearly two hours for arriving late.
A single-judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna said, “There shall be interim order of stay of further investigation qua the petitioners, till the next date of hearing.” The bench orally told the petitioners, “Don’t repeat, and if any other student complaints, then I will vacate the interim order.”
Acting on the complaint filed by the Block Education Officer, the police had on March 18 registered the case under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act (Punishment for cruelty to child) and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Advocate Arnav Bagalwadi, appearing for petitioners, claimed that the complaint was lodged based on a viral video that was being circulated on social media.
Bagalwadi argued that on March 13, some students had arrived late to school, and they were made to stand in a separate line during which time the school assembly had begun. After the school assembly dispersed, the students were made to call their parents, and none of the things alleged in the video had occurred.
Further, the petitioners in their plea contended that when parents arrived, they allegedly created a ruckus in the office of the principal.
The petitioners sought quashing of the FIR on the ground that none of the allegations made against them made out an offence.