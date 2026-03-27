Karnataka HC stays investigation against principal, teachers of Bengaluru private school who allegedly made students stand in sun for 2 hours

The Karnataka High Court Friday stayed all further investigation against the principal, administrative dean, and two teachers of a Bengaluru private school who were accused of making students stand under the scorching sun for nearly two hours for arriving late.

A single-judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna said, “There shall be interim order of stay of further investigation qua the petitioners, till the next date of hearing.” The bench orally told the petitioners, “Don’t repeat, and if any other student complaints, then I will vacate the interim order.”

Acting on the complaint filed by the Block Education Officer, the police had on March 18 registered the case under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act (Punishment for cruelty to child) and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.