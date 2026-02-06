Karnataka HC stays probe in criminal case against firm after research drone lands in residential area

On January 29, during routine research and development testing carried out within the leased premises, a lightweight research drone suffered a battery malfunction and glided beyond the boundary of the land leased for the purpose in Bengaluru. (Representational image)

The Karnataka High Court Friday stayed all further investigation in a criminal trespass case registered by the police against a centrally regulated aerospace and defence research company, after a lightweight research ‘drone’ of the company on suffering a battery malfunction, glided beyond the Green Zone area and landed in a neighbouring residential area.

Justice M Nagaprasanna said, “There shall be an interim order of stay of all investigation pursuant to the registration of the crime till the next date of hearing.”

On January 29, during routine research and development testing carried out within the leased premises, a lightweight research drone belonging to the company—M/s New Space Research And Technologies Private Limited suffered a battery malfunction and glided beyond the boundary of the leased land in the Doddaballapura area of Bengaluru.