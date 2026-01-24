Karnataka HC stays case registered against Lamborghini owner accused of driving rashly in Bengaluru

During the hearing, the Karnataka High Court indicated that it may direct the accused to do community service. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court Friday stayed further investigation in a case registered against a Lamborghini car owner booked for alleged rash driving in Bengaluru.

The accused, Chiranth B R, was booked after a video of him purportedly driving rashly went viral on social media.

The Kengeri traffic police registered the case under Section 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Naya Sanhita and under several provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Advocate Rajath, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the vehicle was moving at an average speed of around 60 to 70 Km/hr and it could not be said that it was speeding.