Karnataka HC stays case registered against Lamborghini owner accused of driving rashly in Bengaluru

The Karnataka High Court Friday stayed further investigation in a case registered against a Lamborghini car owner booked for alleged rash driving in Bengaluru.
The accused, Chiranth B R, was booked after a video of him purportedly driving rashly went viral on social media.
The Kengeri traffic police registered the case under Section 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Naya Sanhita and under several provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.
Advocate Rajath, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the vehicle was moving at an average speed of around 60 to 70 Km/hr and it could not be said that it was speeding.
The single-judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna was shown the video, which went viral on social media platforms. On seeing the same, the bench orally observed, “In Bangalore, traffic is bumper to bumper, where will you go fast?”
Additional State Public Prosecutor B N Jagadeesh pointed out that due to the silencer fitted in the car, it was making a loud noise.
The court, thereafter, observed, “The petitioner who drove a car – Lamborghini – has landed himself in soup for the reason that the vehicle was roaring beyond the permitted decibel levels. Therefore, a fine is imposed for the noise-retrofitted silencer. The fine is paid by the petitioner for the roaring of the car.”
Taking note of the submission of the petitioner’s counsel that the retrofitted silencer has been changed, Justice Nagaprasanna said, “In the light of the said document and the fine being taken, I deem it appropriate to stall further investigation, qua the petitioner, till the next date of hearing (February 6), while appropriate orders would be passed at the time of closure of the proceedings in the event it is in favour of the petitioner.”
During the hearing, the court also indicated that it may direct the accused to do community service.
Jahnvi Kapoor spoke about self-worth and external validation in a recent interview with Barkha Dutt. She learned to value herself and her art in her professional journey. Many women seek external validation due to social conditioning and relationship dynamics. Lack of emotional worth leads to overlooking one's skills.