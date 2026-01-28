Karnataka HC sets aside preventive detention order as all documents supplied to detenue were not in Kannada

The Karnataka High Court held that the documents in English, which the detenue did not understand, prevented him from making an effective representation against the detention order.

google-preferred-btn
Karnataka high courtThe Karnataka High Court directed the Bengaluru prison authorities to release the detenue forthwith. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The Karnataka High Court has set aside a detention order that sent a habitual offender involved in murder and attempt to murder cases to one year in prison. The court held that the detenue could read only Kannada, but some of the documents supplied to him were in English.

A division bench of Justice Anu Sivaraman and Justice Vijaykumar A Patil on January 20 allowed a petition filed by Pavithra, the mother of the detenue, and set aside the detention order passed under section 2(g) of the Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, Immoral Trafficking Offenders, Slum Grabbers, and Video or Audio Pirates Act.

Article 22(5) of the Constitution mandates that when any person is detained under any law providing for preventive detention, the authority making the order shall, as soon as may be, communicate to such person the grounds on which the order has been made and shall afford him the earliest opportunity of making a representation against the order. The representation is to be made to the advisory board, which either confirms or rejects the detention order.

Noting that the detenue had studied only up to Class 10 and could read only Kannada, the court stated, “Admittedly, some of the documents furnished to the detenue are in English, and non-furnishing of translated copies from English to Kannada vitiates the detention order, as the detenue’s right guaranteed under Article 22(5) of the Constitution of India is infringed.”

Pavithra challenged the detention order dated January 31, 2025, which was confirmed by the state government, and since then, the detenue has been lodged in the Central Prison at Bengaluru.

Acquitted in 8 of 13 cases

Advocate Suyog Herele E, appearing for the petitioner, pointed out that 13 cases were filed against the detenue, out of which he was acquitted in eight cases by the trial court. However, the detaining authority had not considered these acquittals while passing the order. Furthermore, documents were given in English without a Kannada translation, and some were totally illegible, depriving the detenue of the ability to give an effective representation.

The government advocate, Thejesh P, contended that the detention order was passed because the detenue’s consistent illegal activities were causing public disorder.

Story continues below this ad

The bench noted that the documents supplied to the detenue were in English and that no Kannada translation was provided. The court stated, “No material has been placed on record by the respondent State to refute the same.”

Additionally, the court found that the documents furnished to the detenue indicated that he had been acquitted in eight of the criminal cases registered against him, yet only seven cases were considered in the grounds of detention as having resulted in acquittal.

Thus, the court concluded, “Hence, we are of the view that the order of detention and the consequent order of confirmation suffer from non-consideration of relevant material. The impugned order of detention is passed in violation of the fundamental rights of the detenue guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.”
Accordingly, the court directed the prison authorities to release him forthwith.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
ajit pawar and devendra fadnavis
Why Ajit Pawar demise has dealt a big blow to Fadnavis as Mahayuti churn begins
Arijit Singh retirement
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
engineer working during bike ride
‘Real-life ZNMD’: Software engineer pauses bike ride to Dhanushkodi to fix bugs; internet jokes it’s ‘Work From Highway’
Sanju Samson India NZ
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
ajit pawar and devendra fadnavis
Why Ajit Pawar demise has dealt a big blow to Fadnavis as Mahayuti churn begins
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
After Ajit Pawar, who will run the NCP?
Arijit Singh retirement
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
Ravi Kishan
Amid Vijay's Jana Nayagan CBFC battle, actor-politician Ravi Kishan says 'he is just a phone call away': 'Will raise it in Parliament...'
engineer working during bike ride
‘Real-life ZNMD’: Software engineer pauses bike ride to Dhanushkodi to fix bugs; internet jokes it’s ‘Work From Highway’
An artificial intelligence (AI) version of Khaby Lame is also in development
Khaby Lame, world's most-followed TikTok creator, signs $975 million deal to monetise fan base
Sanju Samson India NZ
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Vihaan Malhotra India U19
U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra, the Virat Kohli tragic who wants to emulate his idol
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
Uorfi Javed
38 kg, one meal a day, no carbs: Uorfi Javed on why her thinnest phase was also her unhealthiest
Climate change was another major factor behind the clock’s move. Scientists said national and global responses to the climate crisis remain deeply inadequate.(Image: X/ Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)
What is the Doomsday Clock and why does it now stand just 85 seconds from midnight
Advertisement
Must Read
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Sanju Samson India NZ
U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra, the Virat Kohli tragic who wants to emulate his idol
Vihaan Malhotra India U19
At 14, Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus is a baby-faced assassin of the chessboard
Magnus Carslen reacts to Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus's game against Arjun Erigaisi at FIDE World Rapid Championship last year. (FIDE/ Lennart Ootes)
What is the Doomsday Clock and why does it now stand just 85 seconds from midnight
Climate change was another major factor behind the clock’s move. Scientists said national and global responses to the climate crisis remain deeply inadequate.(Image: X/ Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)
Apple, Google app stores still host dozens of AI ‘nudify’ apps, report claims
nudify apps
Swiggy now lets you order food using AI chatbots like ChatGPT
Swiggy users can now order food and groceries using natural language prompts via AI chatbots like ChatGPT.
38 kg, one meal a day, no carbs: Uorfi Javed on why her thinnest phase was also her unhealthiest
Uorfi Javed
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Real-life ZNMD’: Software engineer pauses bike ride to Dhanushkodi to fix bugs; internet jokes it’s ‘Work From Highway’
engineer working during bike ride
Khaby Lame, world's most-followed TikTok creator, signs $975 million deal to monetise fan base
An artificial intelligence (AI) version of Khaby Lame is also in development
Content creator sells Maggi in Manali, his single day earnings stuns internet: ‘Internship mil jayegi?”
Content creator sells Maggie in Manali
Viral video shows the life of a Zepto intern: from 12 pm login to playing FIFA
At 5 pm, the intern is seen playing FIFA “with the boys”
Massive avalanche hits J&K’s Sonmarg; chilling video shows moment of impact
The Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory Disaster Management Authority (JKUTDMA) had issued an avalanche warning in 11 districts
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement