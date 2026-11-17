The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has informed the high court that it has not issued any direction asking students to remove sacred threads before entering examination halls.

The submission came in response to a 2025 PIL filed by the Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Maha Sabha after some students were not allowed to wear sacred threads during the Common Entrance Test (CET) last year. The plea sought specific guidelines, especially regarding pre-exam frisking of candidates.

The KEA submitted that deputy commissioners are in charge of the CET in each district and that the authority issues guidelines regarding the candidates’ dress code to the deputy commissioners and all other officials concerned to prevent such incidents.