The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has informed the high court that it has not issued any direction asking students to remove sacred threads before entering examination halls.
The submission came in response to a 2025 PIL filed by the Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Maha Sabha after some students were not allowed to wear sacred threads during the Common Entrance Test (CET) last year. The plea sought specific guidelines, especially regarding pre-exam frisking of candidates.
The KEA submitted that deputy commissioners are in charge of the CET in each district and that the authority issues guidelines regarding the candidates’ dress code to the deputy commissioners and all other officials concerned to prevent such incidents.
A bench of Justices Anu Sivaraman and K S Bharat Kumar, which disposed of the PIL on November 4, said in its order, “We are of the opinion that it is for respondent No.3 (KEA) to take appropriate steps to see all arrangements for the proper conduct of the examinations are uniformly provided across the State.”
“Appropriate steps shall be taken for the conduct of the examinations in an orderly and uniform manner across the State and for the issuance of appropriate directions to the Commissioners and Deputy Superintendents in this regard,” the court order further said.