Karnataka High Court strikes down SC, ST quota hikes for breaching 50% cap

The Karnataka High Court on Monday struck down as unconstitutional the increased reservation for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities in the state as they breached the 50 per cent ceiling set by the Supreme Court.

The government had hiked the SC quota from 15 to 17 per cent and the ST quota from 3 to 7 per cent by passing the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or Posts in the Services under the State) Act 2022. This took the total reservation in the state to 56 per cent.

A bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice K S Hemalekha said in its order, “Section 3 of the Act, insofar as it takes the aggregate reservation beyond the ceiling of 50%, is struck down as it violates Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution. Section 4 of the Act is also struck down as unconstitutional, as it violates Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“Any reservation in excess thereof would breach the equality clauses, which would be impermissible,” the bench added.

The bench rejected the government’s contention that “over 90 per cent of the state’s population belongs to the SC, ST and the Other Backward Classes communities and that the reservation “should be to the extent of the said percentage of population”.

“The subjective opinion of the State government that a backward class is not adequately represented in proportion to its population does not enable the State to exceed the limit of 50% (ceiling reservation), but only to provide for reservation within the said limit,” the bench said in its order.

Petitioners Mahendra Kumar Mitra and others also contended that the government had not consulted the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes before increasing the reservation, as required under Articles 338 (9) and 338-A (9) of the Constitution. They also pointed out that the OBC reservation was not increased.

Story continues below this ad

The government had relied on the Nagamohan Das Commission Report, the Adi Committee Report, and the Report on Backwardness, Inadequacy of Representation and Administrative Efficiency in Karnataka to increase the reservation.

The 50% reservation ceiling

In the 1992 Indra Sawhney judgment, a nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court set a 50 per cent ceiling on reservation under Articles 15(4) and 16(4) of the Constitution. The bench made it clear that this is not an elastic limit to be assessed on a case-to-case basis or one dependent on the population size or the extent of backwardness. However, the Supreme Court left room for an exception in extraordinary situations.

The high court said it is neither apposite nor feasible for it to exhaustively set out circumstances that may be considered extraordinary enough to warrant a breach of the 50 per cent ceiling.

“A subjective opinion that the reservation in favour of an identified backward class ought to be a few percentage points higher is not extraordinary enough to trigger the exception to the 50% rule. Such an opinion does not constitute an extraordinary situation warranting a breach of the 50% limit, which reflects the balance between the equality clauses and breaching the said limit would effectively undermine the principle of equality, one of the values on which the Constitution is founded,” the high court said.

Story continues below this ad

The high court also underscored that providing reservation for certain backward classes does not in any way preclude their members from competing for the remaining pool of appointments.

Constitutional requirement to consult SC, ST commissions

The High court referred to Clause (9) of Article 338 and Clause (9) of Article 338A, which mandate the Union and State Governments to consult the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes on all major policy matters affecting the Scheduled Castes or the Scheduled Tribes.

“Notwithstanding the State’s legislative competence to enact the Act, it was mandatory for it to consult the commissions. Merely writing a letter after enacting the Act cannot be considered as consultation,” the court said in its order.

The court also noted that the government wrote to the commissions nearly three years after passing the Act.

Story continues below this ad

“Consultation, to be meaningful and effective, must precede the decision. The contention that consultation is mandatory only if the policy adversely affects any Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes is unmerited,” the order added.