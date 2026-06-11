Holding public office doesn’t mean losing right to privacy: Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court said the RTI Act cannot be employed to obtain information protected under law to advance a private claim.

The Karnataka High Court has held that personal information relating to personal assets, liabilities, financial affairs, income particulars, tax records, family matters, and medical records, that a public servant furnishes to the employer cannot be disclosed to a third party under the Right to Information Act.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj said in an order on June 1, “Mere fact that such information is required to be furnished by a public servant to his employer or to a statutory authority under the applicable service rules does not, by itself, render the information publicly disclosable under the RTI Act.”

The order added, “Asset and liability statements are ordinarily collected by the employer or the competent authority to ensure compliance with service rules, promote probity in public service, identify possible conflicts of interest, and facilitate vigilance or disciplinary oversight, wherever required. The purpose for which such information is collected cannot automatically determine the scope of its disclosure to third parties.”