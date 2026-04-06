‘Bengaluru traffic will teach you patience’: Karnataka HC refuses to quash attempt to murder case against Bengaluru techie

The Karnataka High Court Monday said there would be no leniency in cases of road rage, as it refused to hear a software engineer’s plea to quash an attempted murder case filed by the Bengaluru police against him for allegedly deliberately swerving his car to hit a family on a scooter.
“No road rage will be pardoned. If you have no patience, then Bengaluru traffic will teach you patience, but you should have it,” Justice M Nagaprasanna said orally.
“Petitioner would seek leave of this court to withdraw the petition and approach this court all over again in the event the final report goes against him. Reserving such liberty, the petition stands disposed of,” the bench said in its order.
Vineth A, 33, a used car dealer; his wife, Ankita Patel, 31, and their child were hit by Sukruth Keshav Gowda’s Tata Curvv on October 26 last year while they were riding a two-wheeler.
Advocate H M Gopala, appearing for the petitioner, argued that Gowda is a software engineer and was on his way to the office when the incident happened, and there was no intention or motive. Gopala also tried to point out discrepancies in the registration of the First Information Report (FIR).
However, the bench said orally, “The FIR is registered correctly. Come after filing the chargesheet.”
Additional Public Prosecutor B N Jagadeesha referred to the video footage of the accident.
Speaking to The Indian Express earlier, Vineth said he and his family were waiting at a signal near the M S Ramaiah Hospital junction, and Gowda’s car was ahead.
“When the signal turned green, he did not move. I honked, and many others behind the car honked as well.
Later, when the signal turned red, he started to move. I made a hand gesture asking why he blocked the road when the signal was green,” he said.
“Once we moved ahead of him, he started following us and continued to honk relentlessly. I moved to the right to give him space. As Gowda continued to honk, I slowed down, but he immediately veered the vehicle to hit us and sped away,” he added.