‘Bengaluru traffic will teach you patience’: Karnataka HC refuses to quash attempt to murder case against Bengaluru techie

Vineth A, 33, a used car dealer; his wife, Ankita Patel, 31, and their child were hit by Sukruth Keshav Gowda’s Tata Curvv on October 26 last year while they were riding a two-wheeler. (Express File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court Monday said there would be no leniency in cases of road rage, as it refused to hear a software engineer’s plea to quash an attempted murder case filed by the Bengaluru police against him for allegedly deliberately swerving his car to hit a family on a scooter.

“No road rage will be pardoned. If you have no patience, then Bengaluru traffic will teach you patience, but you should have it,” Justice M Nagaprasanna said orally.

“Petitioner would seek leave of this court to withdraw the petition and approach this court all over again in the event the final report goes against him. Reserving such liberty, the petition stands disposed of,” the bench said in its order.