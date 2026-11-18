The Karnataka High Court has rejected an advertising firm’s petition that questioned communications from two state transport corporations directing it to stop placing an alleged pan masala ad on their buses.

In his November 11 order, Justice C M Poonacha said the court could not grant any relief to M/s Sai Advertiser because the communications were “not issued by any statutory authority” but by the corporations based on a contractual agreement.

The advertising firm entered into a five-year agreement with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

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The communications restrained the advertising firm from placing ads for Vimal Elaichi.