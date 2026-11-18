The Karnataka High Court has rejected an advertising firm’s petition that questioned communications from two state transport corporations directing it to stop placing an alleged pan masala ad on their buses.
In his November 11 order, Justice C M Poonacha said the court could not grant any relief to M/s Sai Advertiser because the communications were “not issued by any statutory authority” but by the corporations based on a contractual agreement.
The advertising firm entered into a five-year agreement with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).
The communications restrained the advertising firm from placing ads for Vimal Elaichi.
The corporations’ counsel contended that the ads would be in contravention of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, which bans even surrogate advertising for such products.
The counsel further argued that the corporations could therefore face prosecution for any violation of the law.
The court said in its order, “The parties are bound by the terms of the agreement. The agreement also contains a dispute resolution clause wherein any dispute or differences are to be decided by the Managing Director of the Corporation.”
“In the event the petitioner is not able to carry out advertisements in terms of the agreements, it is for the petitioner to avail appropriate remedies in terms of the agreements,” the court added.
However, the court permitted the advertising firm to reply to the communications and allowed the corporations to decide on that reply.