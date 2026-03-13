‘To secure a better society’: Karnataka HC rejects bail plea of man accused of sexually assaulting minor stepdaughter

The Karnataka High Court recently refused bail to a man accused of sexually assaulting his minor stepdaughter.
Justice S Rachaiah, in an order dated March 2, dismissed the bail petition of the 38-year-old accused who is charged under Sections 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso).
The bench said, “The offence is detrimental to the society at large and also against the morality of prudent society, hence, it is appropriate to reject the petition in order to secure and gain the better society and also to sustain a good custom under the Hindu tradition.”
The mother of the victim lodged the complaint after she was informed by the victim about the assault. On the basis of the said information, the police registered a case, conducted an investigation, and submitted the chargesheet.
The accused, while seeking bail before the court, argued that he is innocent and had been taking care of the complainant and her children by doing coolie work. Further, he contended that he was falsely implicated in the case, and the police had not conducted any DNA test to substantiate that he was responsible for the pregnancy of the victim.
The prosecution opposed the bail plea, submitting that the petitioner, being a stepfather, had committed a heinous offence and was responsible for the pregnancy of the minor. Moreover, if the petitioner is enlarged on bail, there may be chances of him threatening witnesses, the prosecution added.
Thereafter, the bench rejected the bail plea.