‘To secure a better society’: Karnataka HC rejects bail plea of man accused of sexually assaulting minor stepdaughter

The Karnataka High Court recently refused bail to a man accused of sexually assaulting his minor stepdaughter.

Justice S Rachaiah, in an order dated March 2, dismissed the bail petition of the 38-year-old accused who is charged under Sections 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso).

The bench said, “The offence is detrimental to the society at large and also against the morality of prudent society, hence, it is appropriate to reject the petition in order to secure and gain the better society and also to sustain a good custom under the Hindu tradition.”