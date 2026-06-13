‘Facts require investigation’: Karnataka High Court refuses to quash rape case against man accused of forced conversion

The Karnataka High Court said that the woman's complaint 'makes out a clear case of exploitation of the complainant by the petitioner'. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court has refused to quash a criminal case registered against a man accused of raping a woman, cheating her, and forcing her to convert to Islam.

“There are scores and scores of cases where this court has obliterated the proceedings at the stage of crime itself. That would be owing to the peculiarity of facts projected in each of the cases. In the case at hand, the facts narrated would require investigation,” Justice M Nagaprasanna said in an order dated June 12.

The petitioner, Syed Shoaib, had approached the court seeking to quash a First Information Report (FIR) registered against him on charges of rape, causing a miscarriage without a woman’s consent, cheating, and criminal intimidation, among others.