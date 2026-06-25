Don’t turn neighbour disputes into criminal cases, says Karnataka High Court

The complaint said the four residents went to the Association-maintained garden area and allegedly uprooted and removed the sapling of a tree. (AI generated image)

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a petition filed by the president of an apartment owners’ association in Bengaluru seeking a direction to the police to register an FIR against certain residents, who were accused of forcibly uprooting a sapling of a peepal tree and thereby allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of members of the Hindu community.

While observing that apartment residents must learn to coexist and resolve differences without resorting to criminal law, Justice Suraj Govindaraj, in an order date June 17, dismissed the petition filed by SNN Raj Serenity Apartment Owners Association.

“Any dispute, inter se, between the apartment owners is a civil dispute and cannot be given the colour of a criminal dispute as sought to be done in the present matter. An apartment complex would require community living and the residents of the said apartment complex have to live in harmony with each other. The filing of a criminal complaint does not allow for such community living and that too as regards a matter which is ex facie civil in nature,” said the order.