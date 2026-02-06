Karnataka HC raps police for barring right-wing activists from speaking at event citing cases: ‘Can’t act on whims’

The Karnataka Police had earlier rejected the organisers’ request to allow Harika Manjunath and Chakravathy Sulibele to speak at the three-day Sammelan on sanathana dharma in Belagavi.

Written by: Mustafa Plumber
4 min readBengaluruFeb 6, 2026 12:58 PM IST
Chakravarthy SulibeleRejecting the request earlier, the police said that cases were registered against Harika Manjunath and Chakravathy Sulibele (in pic) and permitting them to participate in the event could lead to law and order issues. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Karnataka High Court has held that previous criminal cases registered against right-wing activists cannot be a ground for the police to stop them from speaking in public meetings. The police had prohibited two activists from addressing a gathering being organised by the Hindu Sammelana Samiti in Belagavi on Friday to commemorate the achievements of eminent national figures.

In the order passed on Tuesday, Justice Lalitha Kanneganti said, “The police cannot arbitrarily stop a person from speaking in a public meeting based on their ‘whims’ and ‘fancies’. When the State (govt) is curtailing the citizens’ fundamental rights, it shall be based on reasoning and based on some material.” The police subsequently granted permission to the speakers.

Total of 8 cases against proposed speakers

Issuing a notice on January 22, the police had rejected the organisers’ January 13 request to allow Kumari Harika Manjunath and Mithun Chakravathy Devidas Shet alias Chakravathy Sulibele to speak at the three-day Sammelan on sanathana dharma. Rejecting the request, the police said that crimes were registered against the proposed speakers and permitting them to participate in the event could lead to law and order issues. Seven cases have been registered against Sulibele and one against Harika.

Also Read | Hate speech is testing the Constitution. India needs clear rules, not louder rhetoric

Senior Advocate Arun Shyam, appearing for the petitioner, had argued that the impugned order is contrary to the provisions of Karnataka Police Act, 1963, which permit police to regulate public gatherings. The action is violative of principles of natural justice and the
fundamental right guaranteed to the citizens under Article 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

Further, it was pointed to the court that the two speakers had earlier participated in similar programmes and no untoward incidents, as portrayed by the state government, had taken place.

State’s endeavour to ‘prevent untoward incidents’

The government’s counsel informed the court that it would consider the explanation submitted by the petitioners and will pass further orders considering the reply that is given. It was also submitted that the entire endeavour of the state is to see that no untoward incident would take place and the precaution had to be taken because the participation of the two speakers had previously led to law and order issues.

The court, in its order, underscored that Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India gives every citizen the Right to freedom of Speech and Expression. Article 19(1)(b) gives the Right to Assemble Peacefully. It is settled law that freedom of speech includes the right to express views in public meetings.

Story continues below this ad

The court noted that the state government does have the power to impose reasonable restrictions under provisions of the Karnataka Police Act, which permits the police to regulate public assemblies and processions.

The bench held, “Just because certain cases are registered against the speakers, that itself cannot be a reason for the police to pass such an order prohibiting them from participating/delivering speech in the Sammelan.”

Allowing the petition and setting aside the order which is passed bereft of reasons, the court directed the Belgavi police to consider the representation made by the Samiti seeking permission as per the Karnataka Police Act, 1963, and strictly in accordance with law.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
When rivals speak the same language: Why CPM, BJP sound alike on the minority question in Kerala
Why CPM, BJP sound alike on minority question in Kerala
Ghooskhor Pandat
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: Neeraj Pandey takes down promotional material; acknowledges 'title caused hurt'
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
When rivals speak the same language: Why CPM, BJP sound alike on the minority question in Kerala
Why CPM, BJP sound alike on minority question in Kerala
Russian oil
Trump says India will stop buying Russian oil. That is easier said than done
Ghooskhor Pandat
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: Neeraj Pandey takes down promotional material; acknowledges 'title caused hurt'
Shark Tank India judge Kanika Tekriwal
Shark Tank's Kanika Tekriwal had cancer at 21, says she would be 'dying in pain'
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Brett Lee shifts to Dubai
Cricket legend Brett Lee leaves Australia, says ‘Dubai is now home’: ‘Kids are thriving, schools are fantastic’
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
Siddhant Adhatrao (2nd from left) looks on as Suryakumar Yadav holds court after practice at the Reliance ground in Mumbai.
Suryakumar Yadav's comeback story: Three friends, two Whatsapp groups, family support and toil
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
Home manager
‘Not a nanny, not a house help': Why urban India is paying ₹1 lakh a month for home managers
Codex
OpenAI counters Anthropic Claude Opus 4.6 with GPT-5.3 Codex, its most advanced coding agent
Advertisement
Must Read
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
Suryakumar Yadav's comeback story: Three friends, two Whatsapp groups, family support and toil
Siddhant Adhatrao (2nd from left) looks on as Suryakumar Yadav holds court after practice at the Reliance ground in Mumbai.
WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll deny Delhi yet again with masterful chase for RCB's second title
Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their second WPL title after beating Delhi Capitals by six wickets.
OpenAI counters Anthropic Claude Opus 4.6 with GPT-5.3 Codex, its most advanced coding agent
Codex
Anthropic launches Claude Opus 4.6 with improvements in coding, reasoning
Anthropic said that Claude Opus 4.6 comes with some improved capabilities that allow it to execute a wide range of everyday tasks such as running financial analyses, doing research. (Image: Anthropic)
Eating full-fat cheese may be linked to reduced dementia risk: Study
Participants who consumed more than 20 grams per day showed a 16 to 24 per cent lower overall risk of dementia. (Image: Freepik)
‘Not a nanny, not a house help': Why urban India is paying ₹1 lakh a month for home managers
Home manager
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
Cricket legend Brett Lee leaves Australia, says ‘Dubai is now home’: ‘Kids are thriving, schools are fantastic’
Brett Lee shifts to Dubai
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Indian education system school fees hike
'It's not easy money': Why this Noida professional's failed gym-side hustle is a wake-up call for salaried employees
Noida jucie stall
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement