Why Karnataka High Court refused to quash rape case over ‘consensual’ sex claim

The Karnataka High Court also observed that the case did not concern a prolonged relationship or repeated instances of sexual intercourse. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court Tuesday refused to quash an alleged rape case against a 28-year-old man who claimed that the sexual relationship with the complainant was consensual, holding that whether consent was given or forcibly obtained was a disputed question of fact that could only be determined at trial.

Justice M Nagaprasanna dismissed the man’s plea, noting that the case “is not of a prolonged relationship between the two or repeated consensual act”.

“It was only one instance between April 19, 2024 and April 21, 2024. Therefore, whether consent was really given or it has been forcibly taken is a matter of evidence. It is for the petitioner to come out clean in a full-blown trial as to whether it would amount to an offence of rape or otherwise,” Justice Nagaprasanna added.