‘No criminal force’: Karnataka High Court quashes sexual harassment case over video calls

The Karnataka High Court cited the lack of physical or digital evidence in the case (Image generated using AI).

The Karnataka High Court last month quashed a sexual harassment case against a 30-year-old man from Maharashtra, citing a significant lack of physical or digital evidence. The case involved a woman who alleged the man used a promise of marriage to induce her to undress during video calls and take her photographs.

Justice Rajesh Rai K observed that the complainant was a consenting adult at the time of the interactions. “The respondent No. 2 (complainant), being a major, had voluntarily involved in the video calls with the petitioner by undressing herself. Therefore, the offences alleged against the petitioner do not attract,” the court stated in its order dated February 19.