‘It’s dissent’: Karnataka court quashes sedition case over posters on Ayodhya verdict

The Karnataka High Court has quashed a sedition case registered against 13 people who allegedly put up posters in Mangaluru disagreeing with the Supreme Court judgment in the Babri Masjid-Ayodhya dispute.

“It is a fit case to exercise the power to quash proceedings, as the same is dissent about the judgment and the same is not in the terms of creating disharmony, and only it is stated that justice is denied and raise voice and the same is within the scope of Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India,” Justice H P Sandesh said in his order on October 15.

In 2019, a five-judge Constitution Bench unanimously ruled that the entire disputed land be handed over to a trust to be constituted for the construction of a Ram temple and that Muslims, in the name of “equity”, be given five acres of either the acquired land near the site or at “a suitable prominent place in Ayodhya” for building a mosque.