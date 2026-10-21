‘It’s dissent’: Karnataka court quashes sedition case over posters on Ayodhya verdict

The Karnataka High Court has quashed a sedition case registered against 13 people who allegedly put up posters in Mangaluru disagreeing with the Supreme Court judgment in the Babri Masjid-Ayodhya dispute.
“It is a fit case to exercise the power to quash proceedings, as the same is dissent about the judgment and the same is not in the terms of creating disharmony, and only it is stated that justice is denied and raise voice and the same is within the scope of Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India,” Justice H P Sandesh said in his order on October 15.
In 2019, a five-judge Constitution Bench unanimously ruled that the entire disputed land be handed over to a trust to be constituted for the construction of a Ram temple and that Muslims, in the name of “equity”, be given five acres of either the acquired land near the site or at “a suitable prominent place in Ayodhya” for building a mosque.
Suo motu case over posters put up in Mangaluru
As per the suo motu case registered by the Mangalore South police on November 16, 2019, the posters alleged that the Supreme Court judgment amounted to denial of justice.
The prosecution claimed the case under Indian Penal Code Sections 153A and 295A was registered against Mahammed Hanif and others because their posters created disharmony in the country.
Advocate Ismail Muneeb Musba, appearing for the petitioners, argued that Article 19 of the Constitution grants all citizens the right to freedom of speech and that the slogans in the posters did not amount to sedition.
‘Overall impact on a significant number of people’
He relied on the Supreme Court judgment in Javed Ahmad Hajam vs State of Maharashtra (2024), wherein the court discussed the scope of Article 19(1)(a) and the right to lead a dignified life under Article 21.
He argued that, in determining whether words or expressions amount to sedition, the test is their overall impact on a significant number of reasonable people.
The right to dissent against government decisions in a lawful manner forms part of democracy and is protected under Articles 19(1)(a) and 21 of the Constitution, he further argued.
On going through the averments, the high court said, “It appears that a voice is raised with regard to the judgment of the Apex Court. That too, the word used is only denial of justice and raise the voice for justice. When such being the case, it will not attract ingredients of offence under Sections 153A and 295A of IPC.”
The court further held that though the slogans suggested dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court judgment, “while invoking Section 153A, there must be an ingredient of sedition against the State”.
“Merely because a few individuals may develop hatred or ill will will not be sufficient to attract clause (a) of sub-section (1) of Section 153-A IPC,” the high court ruled.