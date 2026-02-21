Karnataka HC quashes case against govt official for hoisting national flag upside down

“The act of the petitioner-accused was unintentional and it is only by mistake,” Justice Rajesh Rai K said in an order. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court has quashed a criminal case registered against a government employee who was booked for allegedly hoisting the national flag ‘upside down’ during an Independence Day ceremony held at the Alloli Gram Panchayat office in Chittapur taluk.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

“The act of the petitioner-accused was unintentional and it is only by mistake,” Justice Rajesh Rai K said in an order dated February 12, allowing a petition filed by Bhimsingh, a second division assistant (SDA).

As per a complaint filed by Panchayat Development Officer Mallappa, Bhimsingh was in charge of the flag hoisting ceremony on Independence Day in 2021 and organised the ceremony at 8 am in the presence of the Gram Panchayat president and villagers. The complaint alleged that due to his negligence, the national flag was hoisted upside down.