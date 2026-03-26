Karnataka HC quashes FIR against Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in land encroachment case

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday quashed a First Information Report (FIR) registered against spiritual leader and founder of Art of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, for allegedly encroaching on public land in Bengaluru. Responding to the ruling, Art of Living spokesperson hailed the development as ‘Satyameva jayate’.

Justice M Nagaprasanna, while pronouncing the order, said, “Petition is allowed. The complaint stands quashed. The observation made in the course of the order is only for the purpose of consideration of the case of the petitioner. It would not become applicable to any other accused or any proceeding pending before any other fora.”

How Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was named an accused

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of Art of Living Foundation, was arraigned in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that alleged large-scale encroachment of public land, including construction over a stormwater drain connecting lakes in areas falling under Kaggalipura village, Uttarahalli Hobli, and Bengaluru South Taluk.

Sri Sri, as he is popularly referred to, was subsequently named an accused in a case registered last year under Section 192A of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964, which prescribes imprisonment and fine for unlawful occupation of government land.

The FIR in question was registered by the Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF) police following directions issued in the PIL before the High Court.

‘Please allow investigation to continue’

Public Prosecutor B A Belliappa had submitted to the court that the investigation process had commenced and that the tahsildar had submitted a report about the alleged encroachment, which is within the premises of the ashram, of which the petitioner is a trustee. “The investigation cannot be scuttled at this stage,” he had said.

“We will not trouble him (Ravi Shankar). An interim order has already been passed by the court. The court may allow the investigation to continue, and after completion, one way or the other, a report will be filed before the appropriate court,” he had added.

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Senior Advocate S Sriranga, appearing for the petitioner, contended that the present proceedings (registration of FIR) only trigger when somebody files a PIL, and in that there was a direction to take action in accordance with law and the direction was to R1, 2, 3 (state tahsildar and other authorities) to look into the matter.

Further, he pointed out that Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was not the trustee of the said trust wherein the alleged encroachment is alleged. There is no allegation made against him in the complaint and the FIR registered, except for naming him in the complaint because of a public interest litigation.