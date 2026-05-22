Karnataka High Court quashes man’s detention after police fail to provide documents in Kannada

The Karnataka High Court Thursday set aside a preventive detention order against a man, holding that the authorities had failed to provide him with documents in Kannada, thereby violating his constitutional rights.

A vacation bench of Justice H T Narendra Prasad and Justice Vijaykumar A Patil said in the order, “Non-furnishing of relied document in the language known to the detenue and submitting of illegible copies affects the right of the detenue to submit an effective representation, which is a fundamental right guaranteed under Article 22(5) of the Constitution of India.”

Allowing the petition, the bench held, “We are of the considered view that the impugned orders are passed in violation of the fundamental rights of the detenue guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.”