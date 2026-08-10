Karnataka court bins threat case against lawyer who intervened for client

The Karnataka High Court held that the complaint was 'bereft of any material that could remotely constitute either cheating or criminal intimidation. (File Photo)

While cancelling a cheating and criminal intimidation case registered against an advocate who intervened in a financial dispute for his client, the Karnataka High Court has said the legal profession will be reduced to “one of apprehension rather than independence” if criminal prosecution becomes the inevitable consequence of fearless advocacy.

Justice M Nagaprasanna said in his order on August 5, “The majesty of the Bar cannot be permitted to be diminished by disgruntled litigants wielding the criminal process as a weapon of retaliation or intimidation against officers of the Court.”

The case was registered against advocate Mayur D Bhanu on a complaint filed by one Shrenik Chandrashekar, to whom his client Gaurav allegedly owed money. On February 3, Chandrashekar visited Gaurav’s home along with a police constable and another person to recover the money. When Gaurav called Bhanu and asked the constable to speak to him, the second person accompanying Chandrashekar allegedly abused the advocate on the phone.