Branded Bangladeshi, Bengaluru man gets relief thanks to post-SIR voter ID

A Bengaluru resident detained on suspicion of being an illegal Bangladeshi migrant 11 months ago got relief Tuesday after the Election Commission of India (ECI) submitted before the Karnataka High Court that a voter ID card issued to him after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is genuine and that his family has been residing in India for “generations”.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj took on record the memo filed by the West Bengal additional chief electoral officer and cancelled the detention order for Rafikul Biswas, 32.

“In view of the categorical statement made therein, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) would not have any jurisdiction on the petitioner and the order (detention) dated 29-08-2025 would not be sustainable,” he said.

Advocate Clifton D Rozario, who appeared for Biswas, said, “This is an important case where the detention order issued to an Indian citizen on the erroneous allegation that he is Bangladeshi is quashed.”

He added that the court did not order Biswas’s immediate release because he had already been out on medical grounds.

‘I still don’t know where those documents came from’

Biswas, who worked as a school bus driver and a scrap dealer, was detained last September by the Bengaluru police, who had a birth certificate and an identity document with his photograph, identifying him as Bangladeshi.

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After the court on Tuesday, Biswas said, “I still don’t know where those documents came from or how the police concluded that I was a Bangladeshi. Those documents were the basis on which the police detained me and filed a case against me. We need answers. Today it was me. Tomorrow it could be one of my friends. Many of them are already being harassed during police verification drives after being suspected of being Bangladeshis.”

Days into his detention, Biswas was hospitalised following a heart attack. On December 19, he suffered another cardiac episode and was released on medical grounds. He approached the court in September challenging the FRRO’s detention order.

During the hearing, the block development officer in Nadia, West Bengal, reported in October 2025 that Biswas is an Indian citizen by birth, based on enquiries conducted by the Krishnagar police superintendent.

However, on July 14, after the BJP came to power in West Bengal, the government’s counsel sought more time. “I have only instructions that new authorities want to review the document submitted before the court. I am not saying that I will be filing a contradictory report or something,” the counsel said.

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Justice Govindaraj then rapped the counsel, stating that he was “wasting the court’s time and everybody’s time”.

Biswas’s counsel also objected to the government’s stand. “Can my citizenship depend on vagaries of who is in power in a particular state? This is extremely dangerous.”

On July 23, the central government’s counsel Aditya Singh, representing the FRRO, contested the document, arguing that discrepancies remain in Biswas’s records. He told the court that the year of birth was 1994 in his current voter ID card, while a card of the same EPIC number he had produced earlier showed his year of birth as 1986.

Singh thus suggested that the ECI be directed to clarify the basis for the date change, and the court asked the ECI to state if the voter ID card was genuine. “There has to be a limit to something,” it said.

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Following the court direction, the ECI submitted the memo on Tuesday.

‘Everything lost, godown and house set on fire’

Nearly a year after he was detained on allegations of being a Bangladeshi national, Biswas said he finally felt free.

“I couldn’t be happier. It finally feels like I belong. It feels as though Bengaluru is mine,” he told indianexpress.com shortly after the court cancelled the proceedings against him.

Biswas said the ordeal cost him almost everything he had built over the past decade. “When the police filed the case against me, I lost my job. I was working as a school bus driver, and the school removed me because they believed I was a Bangladeshi,” he said. “I have been living in Bengaluru for the last 10 years. Everything I had built was gone in a single day.”

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Biswas said he also lost his scrap godown and the house he was living in after they were allegedly set on fire by people who branded him a Bangladeshi. “They burnt my house and godown because they wanted me to leave. They thought they would win if I left. But I belong here. I am an Indian, not a Bangladeshi,” he said.

“I was always afraid that the police would question me again or that goons would attack me, my family or my friends. I had no money to feed my family. Somehow we survived. Friends lent me money. I couldn’t even pay my daughter’s school fees. Rebuilding everything I lost will take years,” he said.

Biswas further claimed that some of his friends had also faced repeated questioning during police verification drives after being suspected of being Bangladeshi nationals. He alleged that even after authorities in West Bengal verified his identity, the police continued to summon his mother and neighbours for questioning.

“After the elections in West Bengal, they again called my mother and my neighbours. Notices were even issued to people who had nothing to do with me,” he said.

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R Kaleem Ullah, national vice-president of the All India Shramik Swaraj Kendra, said the court order had restored justice to an innocent man. “He had to struggle even for a meal while trying to prove an identity that was never in doubt. There is a famous saying that a day may come when Indian Muslims will have to prove why they belong here. Rafikul’s case is a painful reminder of that,” he told indianexpress.com.

“With Independence Day approaching, he has one more reason to celebrate. In many ways, he has got his own independence,” Kaleem Ullah added.