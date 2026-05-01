A ‘missing crime’: Karnataka High Court clears Bengaluru man in 30-year-old case with no records

The Karnataka High Court said that if the police failed in their duty to maintain and furnish the records, the petitioner cannot be asked 'to bear the sword of the crime hanging on his head'. (Image generated using AI)

The Karnataka High Court has quashed a case registered 30 years ago against a 65-year-old Bengaluru resident, who was unaware of a chargesheet being filed against him—and for which even the police have no records.

Justice M Nagaprasanna obliterated the proceedings pending before a magistrate in Bengaluru against Atul Sadanand Kamath, registered under provisions of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978.

The bench in its order dated April 7 said, “Where there are no records to know the details of crime or the charge sheet filed after the investigation by the police, permitting further proceedings to continue against this petitioner would only be a sword hanging on the head of the petitioner, in the case of decades.”