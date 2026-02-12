‘He will face the music’: Karnataka HC stays probe into Lamborghini owner; raps RTO inspector for ‘illegal’ seizure

A senior motor vehicle inspector seized the Lamborghini Huracan Evo on February 7, and towed it away from the owner’s garage in Bengaluru.

Written by: Mustafa Plumber
4 min readBengaluruUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 08:54 PM IST
karnataka hcIn its order, the court stated that it would wait for the special public prosecutor's response on the motor vehicle inspector's authority to seize the vehicle before issuing any further orders. (Representational image/File)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Karnataka High Court Thursday stayed the investigation in a case registered against the owner of a luxury Lamborghini Huracan Evo for allegedly forging documents and cheating the Regional Transport Office (RTO) during the vehicle’s registration, which authorities claim caused a loss to the exchequer.

A senior motor vehicle inspector seized the vehicle on February 7, and towed it away from the owner’s garage. The Kodigehalli Police Station then registered a case under sections 318(4), 336, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha (BNS) for forgery and cheating.

Justice M Nagaprasanna permitted the petitioner, Hi Car Care, represented by its proprietor, J Ramakrishnaiah, to file an application before the magistrate’s court, seeking the release of the vehicle. “The magistrate court shall dispose of the application in accordance with law,” Justice Nagaprasanna said.

The court also took exception to the action of Ranjith N, Senior Motor Vehicle Inspector, who entered the petitioner’s house and seized the car. The inspector is also the complainant in the case.

During the hearing, Justice Nagaprasanna observed, “If you (State) do not satisfy that the inspector has power to seize the vehicle and the action taken is not contrary to law, then we may well dismiss the petition, but order a disciplinary inquiry to be conducted against the inspector. If he has acted contrary to the law, he will face the music.”

What court said about prior inquiry and notice

Special Public Prosecutor B A Belliappa informed the court that, based on an inquiry conducted by the joint commissioner of Transport, the offence was registered, and the inspector was authorised to seize the car upon registration of the crime, as it was for the evasion of tax.

He also said the petitioner fabricated the documents and submitted them to the RTO for registration of the Lamborghini Huracan Evo, causing a loss to the state exchequer.

Story continues below this ad

In its order, the court stated that it would wait for the special public prosecutor’s response on the motor vehicle inspector’s authority to seize the vehicle before issuing any further orders.

The bench also questioned the state government about whether any prior inquiry was conducted to determine the petitioner’s involvement in the offence and whether any prior notice was issued to him regarding the determination of tax arrears.

Appearing for the petitioner, Advocate Venkatesh S Arbatti informed the court that the petitioner had purchased the vehicle from a dealer, and paid Rs 1 crore in GST and Rs 60 lakh towards road tax. The Bengaluru East RTO had registered the vehicle and rendered it a number, said Arbatti.

The bench also expressed surprise that RTO officers were not included in the case, even though they had registered the vehicle. “The learned SPP now candidly submits that the earlier details of the vehicle were effaced in the RTO office, and new details are keyed in. It is surprising that the officers of RTO are not accused in the case at hand, and only the owner of the vehicle is accused,” Justice Nagaprasanna said in the order.

Story continues below this ad

“The SPP would submit that every person in this transaction would be brought to book by registering a crime against them.”

The prosecution claimed that Harsha Infra Cons Pvt Ltd had earlier purchased the vehicle and taken it to Telangana for registration in 2022. After using it for three years, the company allegedly sold it to the petitioner.

Officials said that when they scrutinised the documents submitted by the petitioner to the Kasturinagar RTO in September 2025, they found them to be forged and allegedly used to secure fraudulent registration. They also alleged that the vehicle had been undervalued to evade road tax and penalties amounting to over Rs 37 lakh that had accrued during the three-year period.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
‘Opponents, not enemies’: Parliament needs to remember Sushma Swaraj’s words
Jasmine Dhunna
Veerana's Jasmine Dhunna vanished after delivering her biggest hit that terrified India; co-star Hemant Birje solved the 37-year mystery
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
IND vs NAM
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
‘Opponents, not enemies’: Parliament needs to remember Sushma Swaraj’s words
Rafale
DAC clears proposal to buy 114 Rafale jets from France, 90 to be manufactured in India
Jasmine Dhunna
Veerana's Jasmine Dhunna vanished after delivering her biggest hit that terrified India; co-star Hemant Birje solved the 37-year mystery
Ranveer Singh vs Farhan Akhtar
The Rs 40 Crore Gambit: How Farhan Akhtar's Excel is blocking Ranveer Singh’s Pralay to settle Don 3 exit dispute
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
70-year-old woman runs tiny ‘rice hotel’ in Howrah
30 years, 1 room, no help: The touching story of Howrah’s 70-year-old rice hotel owner who sleeps on plywood
IND vs NAM
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
India's Sanju Samson scored 22 off 8 against Namibia during T20 World Cup 2026 game in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)
Quick Comment: What's wrong with Sanju Samson? The answer is in his feet
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
Animals
5 animals that turned laziness into a survival flex
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NAM
Quick Comment: What's wrong with Sanju Samson? The answer is in his feet
India's Sanju Samson scored 22 off 8 against Namibia during T20 World Cup 2026 game in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)
Why Pakistan is banking on Sahibzada Farhan to dismantle Jasprit Bumrah: 51 runs, strike rate of 150, three sixes, 0 dismissals
Sahibzada Farhan has scored 51 runs against Jasprit Bumrah at a strike rate of 150 without being dismissed. (PHOTO: REUTERS & AP)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google Photos may finally fix its most annoying sharing hurdle with a new ‘Copy’ button
The feature works similar to the system-wide copy and paste buttons on Android.
Big-screen foldables may grab 65% market share in 2026, flip phones to decline
With Apple's entry in the segment, large-screen foldables may get a huge boost.
5 animals that turned laziness into a survival flex
Animals
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
30 years, 1 room, no help: The touching story of Howrah’s 70-year-old rice hotel owner who sleeps on plywood
70-year-old woman runs tiny ‘rice hotel’ in Howrah
Bihar Police aspirant abducted and drugged in latest ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ shocker
He was assaulted, administered intoxicants, and taken to a temple in Morwa
Malaysian entrepreneur bought AI.com domain for Rs 300 in 1993, sells it for Rs 634 crore: ‘Greatest ROI in history’
malaysian man sells AI dot com domain
'Existential threat': OpenAI engineer warns of the day AI finally ‘disrupts everything’ for humans
Hieu Pham, an engineer at OpenAI, recently sparked a discussion on the existential weight of AI.
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement