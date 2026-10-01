No Karnataka High Court relief for Priyank Kharge in RSS remarks case

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed Home Minister Priyank Kharge and Congress leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad, who sought the quashing of a criminal defamation complaint filed against them by an RSS volunteer, to approach the sessions court with a revision petition.

On June 27, a magistrate court took cognisance of the complaint filed by Tejas A, who claimed the Congress leaders made public statements attributing unlawful, antisocial, and objectionable activities to the RSS and its members, and portrayed the organisation in a negative light.

Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde said, “Without getting into the merits of the case, the liberty is granted to the petitioner to approach the sessions court.”