Court refuses to cancel ED case against people who tried to sell banned notes

The convicts moved the Karnataka High Court arguing that the ED case would amount to double jeopardy of being tried or punished twice for the same offence. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court has refused to cancel an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case registered against 10 people who were convicted in a cheating case after they reneged on a promise to exchange demonetised Rs 1,000 notes with new Rs 2,000 notes at a premium in 2016.

In his order dated July 9, Justice M Nagaprasanna said, “The prosecution under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) is neither the second trial for the same offence nor a constitutional transgression. It is a prosecution of an independent statutory offence, in which the petitioners have to come out clean in full-blown proceedings before the special court.”

On November 8, 2016, the central government announced the demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes and set a December 31 deadline for people to get the banned notes exchanged with new notes.