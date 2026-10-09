‘Er’ prefix for engineers discriminatory, plea in Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court Friday issued notice to the state government on a petition challenging its decision to allow engineers to use the prefix ‘Er’ before their names, with the petitioner arguing that the order grants state-sanctioned recognition to one profession while ignoring advocates.

Justice C M Poonacha issued notice on a plea filed by Advocate Beerappa N, who contended that the government order was arbitrary and discriminatory and sought to quash it.

“Advocacy sustains the very machinery of justice and cannot be treated by the State as one of lesser account, and the Government Order, extending State-sanctioned recognition to one profession while wholly ignoring the Bar, is arbitrary and unsustainable,” the petition stated.

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Appearing for the petitioner, Advocate Trivikram S argued that the order created a distinction between professions by granting engineers an official honorific while advocates had no equivalent recognition. The plea contended that this infringed the petitioner’s right to equality of status.

The government order was issued on September 15, shortly after Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced the decision during Engineers’ Day celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Sir M Visvesvaraya.

The order referred to Visvesvaraya’s contributions as the 18th Dewan of the erstwhile Mysore kingdom, including the construction of the Krishnaraja Sagar Dam, the installation of automatic flood gates and the development of industries across the kingdom.

Questions government’s authority

The petition questioned the state government’s authority to introduce such an honorific through an executive order, arguing that the decision lacked legislative competence and statutory backing.

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“Article 18(1) of the Constitution places a prohibition upon the State in the matter of conferring titles, and nowhere is the State Government accorded a power to create, recognise or sanction an honorific for a profession.”

The petition said an advocate gives voice to the citizen before the court, translates grievance into the language of law, and ensures that no person, however poor, unpopular or powerless, is condemned unheard. It added that eminent jurists and statesmen across centuries and jurisdictions have acknowledged the importance of advocacy.

The petitioner also cited Article 22(1) of the Constitution, which guarantees an arrested person the right to consult and be defended by a legal practitioner of their choice, to underscore advocates’ role in the justice system. “A profession entrusted with such a constitutional role is entitled to equal respect at the hands of the State.”

The plea argued that advocates give citizens a voice before courts and help ensure that individuals, regardless of their social or economic circumstances, receive a fair hearing. It contended that a profession entrusted with such a constitutional responsibility deserved equal respect from the state.

AICTE’s role cited

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The petition also referred to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the statutory body responsible for coordinating and maintaining standards in technical education.

It argued that the competent expert authority, rather than a state government order, should decide whether to associate an honorific with the engineering profession.

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“If every State were to decide for itself which profession should bear which honorific, there would be no uniformity, and titles that are meant to reflect professional standing would become tokens of executive favour,” the plea stated.