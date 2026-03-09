Will review ‘dismal’ conditions at Mangaluru’s Pilikula zoo before renewal, Centre informs Karnataka High Court

The PIL highlighted several issues such as rusted, fragmented, or poorly fastened enclosures at the Pilikula zoo in Mangaluru (Image generated using AI).

The Centre Monday informed the Karnataka High Court that it will consider allegations of dismal conditions for animals and poorly maintained enclosures at the Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru before renewing its recognition as a zoo.

The Centre made the submission during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a member of the Bombay Natural History Society, Bhuvan M. The petition alleges defects in the park and in the representations made to the Central Zoo Authority that have not been addressed.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice M G Uma was informed that the facility’s application for an extension of its recognition as a zoo is currently pending. Earlier, in January, on seeing the photograph of a sambar deer attached to the petition, the bench said, “If this is the state of the animals, you (state government) will have to close down the zoological park.”