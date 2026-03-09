Will review ‘dismal’ conditions at Mangaluru’s Pilikula zoo before renewal, Centre informs Karnataka High Court

The Centre Monday informed the Karnataka High Court that it will consider allegations of dismal conditions for animals and poorly maintained enclosures at the Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru before renewing its recognition as a zoo.
The Centre made the submission during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a member of the Bombay Natural History Society, Bhuvan M. The petition alleges defects in the park and in the representations made to the Central Zoo Authority that have not been addressed.
A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice M G Uma was informed that the facility’s application for an extension of its recognition as a zoo is currently pending. Earlier, in January, on seeing the photograph of a sambar deer attached to the petition, the bench said, “If this is the state of the animals, you (state government) will have to close down the zoological park.”
The issues highlighted include rusted, fragmented, or poorly fastened enclosures, and some are even covered with fishing nets. The petition alleges violations of minimum enclosure size requirements at the zoo, highlights inadequate veterinary care, and documents unhygienic conditions, including exposure to contaminated water.
Advocate Ashwin Joyston Kutinha, during the hearing, also alleged that nitrate was found in the fodder being fed to herbivorous animals housed in the park. He furnished a toxicology report regarding an animal which had died last month, which indicated nitrate presence in the fodder.
The petition further claimed that animals are unauthorisedly acquired and released inside the park in violation of Central Zoo Authority guidelines. Advocate Kutinha also alleged that information was received regarding illegal wildlife trade in scheduled animals and that Pilikula Biological Park was involved.
The petition raised concerns about the transfer of park management from the district authority to the Karnataka Forest Department in 2023. This transfer was based on a recommendation from the Central Zoo Authority after an inspection; however, allegedly, no steps have been taken to improve the conditions since then.
The government advocate requested a week’s time to seek instructions. The bench granted the request and scheduled the matter for further hearing on March 25.