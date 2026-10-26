‘Love thy neighbour’: Karnataka High Court in apartment garbage dispute case

The Karnataka High Court has advised residents in apartment complexes to resolve disputes amicably, stating that “unlike many other relationships, a neighbour is not ordinarily someone whom one can simply choose to replace”.

“Neighbours occupy a distinctive place in the daily lives of individuals and families. The houses and flats remain in their respective locations, and, unless one of the households moves elsewhere, the same neighbours are likely to encounter one another day after day,” Justice Suraj Govindaraj said on October 5, while refusing to quash cross-complaints filed by two neighbours in an apartment complex who had got into a physical assault over allegations about throwing garbage in the common area.

“The question as to who initiated the altercation, the precise role played by each individual, the circumstances in which the injuries were sustained and the culpability, if any, of the respective accused are matters that must be determined on the basis of the evidence in the criminal proceedings. At this stage, the Court is not required to determine the truth of the rival allegations or to conduct a detailed assessment of the evidence as though it were deciding the matter after trial,” the court said in its order.

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Observing that neighbours share common spaces and facilities and participate in the affairs of the same residential community, the court said that a disagreement lasting only a few minutes can, if allowed to escalate, create hostility that persists for years.

‘Neighbours need not agree on every matter’

The court also referred to the biblical commandment “love thy neighbour” and stated that it does not demand that neighbours agree on every matter or surrender their legitimate rights. It calls for civility, tolerance, mutual consideration, and a willingness to resolve differences without unnecessary confrontation, the court added.

The court said that disputes concerning garbage, parking, noise, or the use of common areas may understandably cause inconvenience and frustration. However, they ought not to become contests of ego in which neither side is willing to exercise restraint, it added.

The court thus advised that any genuine grievance concerning the use of common areas or other residential matters should be addressed through dialogue, the residents’ association, or other lawful means.

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“Peaceful coexistence requires not the absence of disagreement, but the willingness to resolve disagreement without resorting to aggression or violence,” Justice Govindaraj said.