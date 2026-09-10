Court nixes acquittal of Mysuru man who killed his doctor, family in arson attack

The Karnataka High Court said the trial court ignored or misread significant evidence in the case. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court has reversed a trial court’s acquittal of a man and convicted him of murder, attempted murder, and arson over a 2013 fire that killed six members of a doctor’s family in Mysuru. It also handed down life imprisonment to him.

A bench of Justices H P Sandesh and B Pramod convicted the man, Abdul Sharief alias Ameer Jan, who was a conductor with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), on August 29 after the state appealed against his acquittal. It sentenced him on September 3.

According to the prosecution, Sharief, now 63, had a long-running financial and personal dispute with Dr Mohammed Amir Jaan, 70, who lived in Mysuru and had been treating him. Sharief poured petrol into the house while eight people were asleep inside in the early hours of April 12, 2013. As the family woke to the smell of fuel, one of the doctor’s daughters said she saw Sharief light a match and throw it towards the house before fleeing on a motorcycle.