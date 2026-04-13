Mutt is ‘legal representative’: Karnataka HC rules successor can claim compensation for head priest’s death

The Karnataka High Court has held that the head priest of a mutt, despite adopting an ascetic life, continues to perform managerial duties and therefore, after his death, the mutt or his successor would be treated as a legal representative entitled to claim compensation for loss of dependency.

A Division Bench of Justice Suraj Govindaraj and Justice Tyagaraja N Inavally also partly allowed the appeal filed by S B Shivamurthy Shivachary Hiremutt, the successor priest of Bale Honnur Shrimad Rambapur Virsinhasan Mutt.

“Instead of the individual supporting dependents, it is the institution that derives benefit from the individual’s position, services, and spiritual authority. The dependency, therefore, is institution-centric, and the loss occasioned by the death of the mathadipati is borne by the institution in terms of disruption of leadership, administration, and continuity of its activities,” the court said in its order dated April 2.

After Sutreshwar Shivacharya Swamiji, 55, the priest of Balehonnur Shrimad Rambhapuri Simhasana Mutt in Karnataka’s Chikmagalur, died in an accident in 2011, the petitioner approached the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal.

However, the Tribunal held that the mutt’s successor was not a legal representative to claim loss of dependency and awarded compensation only for loss of estate at Rs 1,00,000 and for funeral expenses at Rs 20,000.

Advocate Krupa Sagar Patil, appearing for the appellant, argued that if the definition under subsection (11) of Section 2 of the Code of Civil Procedure is applied, any person who in law represents the estate of the deceased person would be a legal representative and include any person who intermeddles with the estate and where a party sues or is sued in a different character, the person on whom the estate devolves on the death of the party so suing or sued.

Patil said that the mutt was entitled to compensation for loss of dependency, and the said Tribunal could not have denied the same.

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‘Position of a mathadipati is not that of an ordinary individual’

In its order, the bench noted that the Tribunal fell into error holding that a mathadipati belonging to a religious order is an ascetic who severs all connections with the members of his natural family, and that, as such, there can be no dependency.

“The severance considered by the Tribunal pertains only to the material renunciation undertaken upon accepting an ascetic life, and not to a complete disassociation in all respects. The religious institution, being the recipient of the fruits of his labour and service, would stand in the position of a legal representative and would be entitled to claim compensation.”

“The position of a mathadipati is not that of an ordinary individual earning for personal sustenance, but that of a spiritual head whose role is integrally connected with the functioning, administration, and continuity of the Mutt,” said the bench.

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The bench underscored that upon assuming the office of a mathadipati, an individual renounces personal ownership and material pursuits. “The mathadipati acts not in his individual capacity but as a custodian and representative of the institution. Instead of the individual supporting dependents, it is the institution that derives benefit from the individual’s position, services, and spiritual authority. The dependency, therefore, is ‘institution-centric’, and loss occasioned by the death of the mathadipati is borne by the institution.”

The bench added that a mathadipati’s death results not merely in the cessation of an individual life, but in tangible institutional losses, including the loss of spiritual leadership, disruption of administrative continuity, diminution in institutional efficacy, and potential impact on offerings and institutional income.

Such loss, the bench said, is neither speculative nor remote, but is a direct consequence of the death and is therefore compensable in law.

“The compensation, if awarded, would not enure to the benefit of any natural person, including the successor Swamiji, who is likewise an ascetic and bound by similar renunciatory principles. The benefit would vest in the Mutt as a continuing religious entity. The error of the Tribunal lies in equating dependency exclusively with familial dependency and overlooking institutional dependency.”

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Highlighting that the law of compensation, under the Motor Vehicles Act, is intended to provide just and equitable relief, the bench said, “Interpretation of expressions such as ‘legal representative’ and ‘dependency’ must, therefore, be liberal and purposive, rather than restrictive.”

The bench declared that a mutt qualifies as a “legal representative” within the meaning of law and it has suffered institutional and economic loss on account of the death of the priest. “The denial of compensation by the Tribunal is contrary to settled legal principles.”

The bench modified the Tribunal’s order and enhanced the compensation to Rs 4,74,330 from the Rs 1,20,000 awarded by the Tribunal.