‘What will a mutawalli depose about cruelty?’: Karnataka HC rejects plea to summon mosque manager

The husband in the case sought to summon the mutawalli of the mosque to produce documents and testify (Image generated using AI).

The Karnataka High Court recently ruled that summoning a mutawalli (manager of a Waqf property) to depose in a cruelty case filed by a woman against her estranged husband is unnecessary. The court noted that a mutawalli cannot provide relevant testimony regarding allegations of domestic cruelty under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case involved an interfaith couple: the complainant is Muslim, while the husband is Hindu. The duo had performed a nikah, which was registered at a mosque, and a formal marriage certificate was issued according to Islamic rituals.

In 2021, the woman filed a criminal case against her husband and his relatives under IPC Sections 498A (cruelty), 494 (bigamy), 420 (cheating), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation). Following the conclusion of the trial, the husband moved an application under Section 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), seeking to summon the mutawalli of the mosque to produce documents and testify.