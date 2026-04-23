‘Popcorn costs more than the ticket’: Karnataka High Court flags multiplex overpricing

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday questioned the high prices in multiplexes, remarking that popcorn often costs more than movie tickets and suggesting that ticket rates may need some form of regulation.
Justice K S Hemalekha made the oral observations while briefly hearing a batch of petitions by Hombale Films, the Multiplex Association of India, and others challenging the state government’s decision to cap movie ticket prices at Rs 200 (excluding taxes).
“It is entertainment. You cannot restrict access based on prices,” Justice Hemalekha court said, while also noting that pricing appears beyond the reach of the common person and may require standardisation.
During the hearing, the judge pointed out the disparity between ticket and food prices. “Popcorn is more expensive than the movie ticket… it is not possible for a common person.”
Senior Advocate Dhyan Chinnappa, appearing for the petitioners, argued that pricing should be market-driven. “It is, as always, a free market determination of what the price is, and the single judge has considered it and granted an interim order.”
Chinnappa was referring to the September 23, 2025, High Court interim order that stayed the amendment to the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 2014.
The court asked about the price of movie tickets. “It is not Rs 200, no?”
Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty countered and said, “Presently, the price is whatever they (petitioners) want.”
Chinnappa then said, “It depends. Sometimes the ticket price can also be Rs 150. There are some movies where people go and some movies where people do not go, movies where people do not go there the prices could be less.”
Justice Hemalekha said, “Something like an air ticket. There should be a regularisation of all. It is not possible for a common person to….”
Chinnappa said, “I think popcorn price should be reduced”. To which the bench said, “Yes, popcorn (price) is more than the movie ticket”
In response, Chinnappa said, “No, milord, it is possible. Actually, none of the theatres is running empty because of the price.”
Counsel for the intervenors, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, pointed out that even the Supreme Court has observed that when ticket prices are very low, theatres are full.
The bench agreed and said, “You will get more revenue, more amount.”
The court directed the state government to file its response within two weeks and posted the matter for hearing in June.
The challenge is to the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025, notified on September 12 last year, which capped ticket prices at Rs 200. The High Court had stayed the amendment on September 23, 2025, and the interim relief was later upheld by a division bench.
The cap does not apply to premium multiplex screens with fewer than 75 seats. A similar pricing policy introduced in 2017 was withdrawn after it was challenged in the Karnataka High Court.