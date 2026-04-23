‘Popcorn costs more than the ticket’: Karnataka High Court flags multiplex overpricing

The Karnataka High Court noted that pricing appears beyond the reach of the common person and may require standardisation. (Representative Image)

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday questioned the high prices in multiplexes, remarking that popcorn often costs more than movie tickets and suggesting that ticket rates may need some form of regulation.

Justice K S Hemalekha made the oral observations while briefly hearing a batch of petitions by Hombale Films, the Multiplex Association of India, and others challenging the state government’s decision to cap movie ticket prices at Rs 200 (excluding taxes).

“It is entertainment. You cannot restrict access based on prices,” Justice Hemalekha court said, while also noting that pricing appears beyond the reach of the common person and may require standardisation.