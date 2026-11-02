Karnataka court says disabled person can’t claim reserved land without applying

The Karnataka High Court has held that a person with a disability who has not applied to a development authority for a land site reserved for such people cannot claim it solely because they fall under the category.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj gave the ruling on October 28 while setting aside an order passed by the state commissioner for persons with disabilities in 2013, which directed the Mandya Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to allot a site to Puttapa Chandrashekar, an engineer with 80 per cent locomotor disability.

Puttapa, 59, is the working president of the Karnataka Rajya Vikalachetanara Rakshana Samiti and has been a vocal advocate for enforcing statutory rights.

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In 2002, MUDA issued a notification for site allotment, reserving 2 per cent for people with disabilities. Of the 42 sites reserved for people with disabilities, only 11 people applied and were allotted sites.

Karnataka Urban Development Authorities (Allotment of Sites) Rules 3 and 4 mandate that allotment could be made only to a person who has applied in accordance with Rule 10. Without an application, the prescribed allotment procedure under the KUDA Act and Rules could not be followed.

‘Rs 600 paid for registration doesn’t count as application’

On August 22, 2007, Puttapa paid Rs 600 to MUDA, which he later claimed was an application for site allotment. However, the authority rejected this submission, arguing that an application must be made in response to a notification inviting applications and in the prescribed format. The authority further submitted that no notification was issued in 2007. It added that mere registration doesn’t qualify as an application.

Senior advocate Jayna Kothari, appearing for Puttapa, contended that 31 sites reserved under the 2002 notification remained unallotted and one of them could have been given to him.

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The court refused to accept this, stating that the availability of vacant sites did not entitle Puttapa to one of them. Observing that several people with disabilities might need the site, the court said, “To hand a site, without notice, to one person who registered would shut out other persons with disabilities who never had the chance to apply. The Commissioner ought not have done that, and a Court should not do that on the complaint of one person.”

Referring to Rule 10 of KUDA, the court said, “It is the application that is required to be considered for determining the rights to the claimant.”

‘No right here for commissioner to safeguard’

The court further opined that the commissioner’s duty is to safeguard the rights of people with disabilities, but no such right exists for a site until a person with a disability applies for it.

“An order to allot a site outside of the Rules would not protect a right. It would create one the law does not provide for,” the court held.

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“Respondent No.1 qualifies as a person with disabilities, but he did not apply as the Rules require. There was no notification he could have answered by applying to, and the MUDA cannot now lawfully issue a notification or allot any site. The complaint sought for a direction to allot a site. That relief cannot be granted without an application, so the complaint must be dismissed,” the court order read.

The court also clarified that Puttapa is free to apply when MUDA issues an allotment notification, and the authority must then consider his seniority based on his registration.