‘Menstrual leave not a plea for privilege’: Karnataka High Court to state

The Karnataka High Court directed the state government to ensure effective operationalisation of the menstrual leave policy through suitable guidelines, circulars, and administrative instructions. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court Wednesday directed the state government to ensure the implementation of its menstrual leave policy in both the organised and unorganised sectors, saying it is not merely a matter of “administrative discretion, but is intrinsically connected to realisation of a fundamental right”.

Stating that menstruation, often referred to as periods, is not an aberration, but a natural and indispensable facet of women’s reproductive cycle, the bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna directed the strict and faithful implementation of the existing policy, pending the formal enactment of the proposed legislation.

“Further, upon such enactment, the State shall, without undue delay, frame appropriate Rules so as to give full and meaningful effect to the statutory mandate,” Justice M Nagaprasanna said in the order.