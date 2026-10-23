‘Maternity leave can’t justify prolonged absence’: Karnataka court rejects technician’s plea

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a former software technician’s plea challenging her discharge from service, holding that maternity leave cannot be made “a convenient shield” to justify prolonged unauthorised absence from duty.
Justice M Nagaprasanna, in his order on October 16, observed that maternity benefits protect motherhood and dignity but do not exempt employees from service obligations.
The 36-year-old woman who questioned the decision of the High Court Registry to discharge her from service had remained away from work after exhausting her leave entitlements.
Justice M Nagaprasanna said, “Maternity leave is a manifestation of the constitutional commitment to dignity, motherhood and substantive equality. But a right, however sacrosanct, cannot be stretched beyond its legitimate contours to become an inexhaustible charter for unauthorised absence.”
The woman was appointed on probation as a software technician in the High Court on June 6, 2019, and on July 1, 2023, she applied for maternity leave and extended her leave from time to time up to August 14, 2024.
However, on September 25, 2024, the Principal District Judge, Bengaluru Rural District, before whom the petitioner was working, issued a notice directing her to report for duty. Seeking extension of leave, she claimed that there was no person to take care of her baby and, due to her frequent health issues, she could not report for duty.
On April 15, 2025, the Registrar General of the High Court discharged her from service as the petitioner never reported for duty.
Advocate T Narayanaswamy, appearing for the petitioner, argued that she had been discharged while she was on maternity leave and, therefore, it amounts to an action contrary to law. Seeking reinstatement in service, it was contended that since she was on maternity leave and could not join duties, her case must be considered sympathetically and a direction be issued for her reinstatement.
Senior Advocate Dhyan Chinnappa and Advocate Krutika Raghavan, appearing for the Registrar General, opposed the plea, saying that the petitioner cannot take employment casually. They said the woman remained unauthorisedly absent from work and had availed all kinds of leave; the action taken is not contrary.
‘Absence from duty was not incidental’
The bench noted that the petitioner was a probationer, whose probation was never declared to have been satisfactorily completed. After exhausting the maternity leave to which she was legitimately entitled, she proceeded to avail herself of other categories of leave and, upon exhaustion of even those leave entitlements, chose to remain absent from duty without authorisation.
The court said, “The absence was not momentary or incidental; it continued notwithstanding the expiry of every species of leave that she had sought and secured. The petitioner, therefore, cannot seek to convert the birth of a child into a perpetual justification for remaining away from the obligations of public employment.”
Highlighting the importance of maternity leave, the bench opined that the protective umbrella of maternity benefits is intended to shield motherhood from the rigours of employment.
Further, the court added, “The petitioner cannot seek to take shelter under the benevolent canopy of maternity protection for conduct that commenced after the exhaustion of maternity leave and continued even after the expiry of all other leave sanctioned to her.”
Public employment is position of responsibility
Stating that public employment is a position of responsibility, carrying with it corresponding obligations of diligence, discipline and devotion to duty. The court in the order said, “At a time when countless qualified aspirants strive for the scarce opportunity of securing public employment, an employee who has been fortunate enough to secure such an opportunity, cannot treat the employment with studied indifference.”
Refusing relief, the bench said, the petitioner cannot seek to draw sustenance from a right that was never denied to her, to invalidate an action founded upon circumstances arising independently thereafter.