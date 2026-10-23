‘Maternity leave can’t justify prolonged absence’: Karnataka court rejects technician’s plea

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a former software technician’s plea challenging her discharge from service, holding that maternity leave cannot be made “a convenient shield” to justify prolonged unauthorised absence from duty.

Justice M Nagaprasanna, in his order on October 16, observed that maternity benefits protect motherhood and dignity but do not exempt employees from service obligations.

The 36-year-old woman who questioned the decision of the High Court Registry to discharge her from service had remained away from work after exhausting her leave entitlements.

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Justice M Nagaprasanna said, “Maternity leave is a manifestation of the constitutional commitment to dignity, motherhood and substantive equality. But a right, however sacrosanct, cannot be stretched beyond its legitimate contours to become an inexhaustible charter for unauthorised absence.”