Husband can’t use ‘return to home’ decree as an excuse to stop paying maintenance to wife: Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court also noted that the wife had raised allegations of harassment and had expressed willingness to return, subject to assurances of safety. File Photo

The Karnataka High Court has held that the existence of a decree for restitution of conjugal rights in favour of a man does not, by itself, prevent a wife from claiming maintenance.

The woman, 40, approached the high court challenging an order passed by the family court, which in July 2024 directed the husband to pay maintenance of Rs 8,000 each to their two children till they attain majority, but denied interim maintenance to the wife, holding that she had deserted him without sufficient reason. It also relied on a restitution of conjugal rights decree in the husband’s favour.

In an order dated April 28, Karnataka High Court Justice Dr K Manmadha Rao said, “Non-compliance with a decree for restitution cannot, by itself, be treated as a ground to deny maintenance under Section 125 (4) of CrPC, unless it is established that the wife has refused to live with the husband without sufficient cause.”