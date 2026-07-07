Adults can’t be subjected to parents’ custody battle, says Karnataka High Court

The petitioner was informed in 2024 that he could not travel abroad because a Look Out Circular issued in his name was still in force. (AI-generated image)

The Karnataka High Court recently observed that an adult cannot be considered to be in the custody of their parents or be subjected to matrimonial disputes between them, and is entitled to exercise the fundamental right to travel independently under Article 21 of the Constitution.

On July 1, Justice Suraj Govindaraj also directed the Bureau of Immigration to strike off the travel restrictions and Look Out Circular issued in 2006 in a matrimonial case between the parents of Anurag Seth, 30.

In 2024, when the petitioner sought to travel abroad, he was informed that he could not do so because a Look Out Circular issued in his name, based on a March 17, 2006, order of a family court in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, was still in force.