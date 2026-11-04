Attacks on lawyers can’t be seen as isolated incidents: Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court Tuesday initiated suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) over the increasing incidents of violence, threats, and murders of lawyers in different places, including Bengaluru, in the state.

“An advocate must be able to represent the cause of his client fearlessly, without apprehension of physical harm, threat or intimidation. An attack upon an advocate, particularly one resulting in the loss of life, cannot be viewed as an isolated incident, since it also affects the independence of the Bar and the administration of justice,” a bench of Justices D K Singh and H Shanthi Bhushan said in its order.

The bench said a police station cannot be converted into a forum for adjudicating civil rights or settling disputes relating to property, possession, contractual obligations, or other civil claims.

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“The state government and the police department must ensure that all police stations are specifically instructed not to entertain or settle civil disputes between parties, except where any criminal offence requiring action in accordance with law is disclosed.”

The remarks came after the Advocates Association, Bengaluru, also alleged that, in several instances, police stations had acted as parallel courts by taking up civil disputes between private parties and attempting to resolve them at the station itself.

The court then suggested that the state government examine and take appropriate legislative and administrative measures, supported by an effective implementation mechanism, to strengthen the existing statutory framework relating to the protection and welfare of lawyers.

“Protection of advocates is not a matter of extending any special status or privilege to a particular professional class. It is necessary to ensure that those who assist the courts in the administration of justice are themselves able to discharge their duties without fear, threat or insecurity.”

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Directing the Registry to register the PIL, the bench directed the state government to place the existing SOPs and instructions governing the point of consideration raised by the court before it.

Lawyers’ plea

The Advocates Association, Bengaluru, and the Karnataka State Bar Council had brought two recent incidents in which lawyers were murdered to the court’s notice.

They urged the court to take cognisance of the matters and initiate appropriate proceedings, particularly to ensure adequate protection and security to lawyers while discharging their professional duties.

The Association also informed the court that, at its October 29 General Body Meeting, it had resolved to protest the lack of security for lawyers performing their professional duties and demand stronger laws to protect them.

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Following the resolution, lawyers across Karnataka abstained from work on Tuesday.

Recent attacks on lawyers

On October 18, Manjunath, an Advocate, was allegedly shot dead at his home in Pattandur Agrahara, Whitefield, at around 11.45 pm. The police suspect the murder was linked to a dispute over unpaid rent involving two tenants from Bihar, who had reportedly been living in a room on his property for around one-and-a-half years.

According to the police, the tenants had not paid rent for three months. Manjunath reportedly confronted them over the outstanding amount, following which an argument broke out. The two men allegedly returned later that night, saying they had brought the rent. While Manjunath was counting the money, one of them allegedly shot him at close range before both fled.

On October 9, Advocate Sri Ram was allegedly murdered by a Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver over a fare dispute. The Annapoorneshwarinagar police said the postmortem revealed that Sri Ram, a resident of Kengunte near Nagarbhavi, died due to an assault.

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Sri Ram was found lying unconscious on Outer Ring Road near Nagarbhavi, and patrolling police rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead. The police arrested the driver, Prithviraj, 31, a resident of Gollarahatti.

On October 28, Senior Advocate Venkatramana Sannakki was stabbed in Chikkabalapur district. The police registered an attempt to murder case, and the investigation to trace the suspect is ongoing.