People will obey laws if hands and legs are chopped, says Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court Justice R Nataraj said, "Law has lost its teeth because we don't deal with offenders firmly". (File Photo)

Observing that people are committing crimes casually, the Karnataka High Court said people may comply with the law only “if you chop a leg or hand”. While hearing a bail petition on May 29, Justice R Nataraj orally observed, “If you chop a leg or hand, perhaps only then people will realise how to comply with the law. Because we have a democracy, everybody takes it (for granted).”

The court issued a notice on the bail plea of an engineering student allegedly involved in a sexual assault case.

“Law has lost its teeth because we don’t deal with offenders firmly. That is why committing an offence has become so easy, unlike in the Middle East,” Justice Nataraj added.