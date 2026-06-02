People will obey laws if hands and legs are chopped, says Karnataka High Court

Observing that people are committing crimes casually, the Karnataka High Court said people may comply with the law only “if you chop a leg or hand”. While hearing a bail petition on May 29, Justice R Nataraj orally observed, “If you chop a leg or hand, perhaps only then people will realise how to comply with the law. Because we have a democracy, everybody takes it (for granted).”
The court issued a notice on the bail plea of an engineering student allegedly involved in a sexual assault case.
“Law has lost its teeth because we don’t deal with offenders firmly. That is why committing an offence has become so easy, unlike in the Middle East,” Justice Nataraj added.
While seeking bail, the petitioner’s counsel argued that his client had not committed any crime and had been in jail for two months, which would harm his professional life.
To which, the bench orally said, “Let him be in prison for a few more days… If convicted by the trial court, he may have to go back to jail”.
The bench issued notice to the respondents and posted the matter for further hearing on June 8.
The victim, a classmate, stated in her complaint that the petitioner allegedly expressed his love for her in July 2023, which she accepted. On September 12, 2023, the accused persuaded her to accompany him to his apartment, claiming he wanted to convince her to reconcile with him and allegedly sexually assaulted her.
Traumatised by the sexual assault, the complainant allegedly fell into depression and underwent treatment at a hospital in Manipal. She later moved to Bengaluru, where she filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW).
After the case was referred to the police, the accused appeared before them on March 20, 2026, and gave his statement. He was allowed to go home. However, on April 4, the woman filed a police complaint again, alleging rape and following which he was taken into custody.
A trial court rejected his bail plea on May 14, following which he approached the Karnataka High Court.