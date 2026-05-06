‘Can’t adopt studied silence’: Karnataka High Court slams officials for sitting on plea seeking housing sites

The Karnataka High Court said that when representations are submitted invoking a statutory scheme or a welfare measure, the authorities concerned are under a legal obligation to advert to such representations and take a reasoned decision. (Image generated using AI)

The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government not to sit over representations made by individuals or associations seeking allotment of land sites for constructing houses for people belonging to the economically weaker sections.

“The executive cannot remain supine or adopt a policy of studied silence when citizens approach it by way of representations seeking enforcement of a scheme or benefit,” Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum said in an order dated April 17. “Sitting over representations without consideration amounts to abdication of statutory responsibility and is antithetical to the rule of law,” the court added.

The petitioners, Praja Vimochana Chalavali Samathavada and Karnataka Dalitha Sangarsha Samiti, had approached the court seeking a direction be issued to the state government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to consider three representations made by them for issuing hakku patra (property ownership document) to the members of their associations.