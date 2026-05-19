Karnataka High Court restrains transport unions from striking over wage hike demand

The Karnataka High Court Tuesday restrained the Joint Action Committee of trade unions associated with the state road transport corporations from going on a strike scheduled to begin from Wednesday over wage issues.
A vacation bench of Justice Suraj Govindaraj and Justice K Manmadha Rao said in an interim order while hearing a petition filed by C Vedavathi, a house help, and Sreedhara H V, a construction worker.
“R7 (Joint Action Committee) and its constituent unions are restrained from going on strike and acting on notice dated 29-04-2026. The AGA (Government advocate) seeks and is granted two days’ time to take instruction and respond on when a meeting could be held between R7 and Transport Minister or the Honourable Chief Minister and the respective secretaries,” the bench said.
Senior Advocate Vikram Huilgol, appearing for the petitioners, argued that due to the strike, several travellers will be inconvenienced.
Advocate Clifton D Rozario, who represented the Committee, said, “Our interest has to be protected and our demands are not astronomical. Let the Honourable Chief Minister hold a meeting with us and address our demands.”
The counsel for the Karnataka Government argued that a 12.5 per cent raise has already been granted and that all previous arrears have been cleared.
The bench also orally said, “Don’t go on strike, already 12.5 per cent hike has been given.”
The Committee has called a statewide protest starting at 6 am Wednesday, urging the state government to meet the trade unions’ demands, primarily related to wage revision. A government-convened meeting with officials of various state-run transport corporations ended in a deadlock Monday, even as the JAC maintained it was ready to talk at any stage to ensure its demands are met.
After a protest earlier this year, the Karnataka Government announced a 12.5 per cent wage hike applicable from April. But the JAC has demanded a 25 per cent wage hike, effective from January 1, 2024, as well as the settlement of pending employee dues, including wages cut during the Covid pandemic.
B Jayadevaraje Urs, secretary-general of the Akhila Karnataka State Road Transport Employees’ Federation, told reporters that employees waited for 28 months after the government assured them that their demands would be met.
Meanwhile, Akram Pasha, Managing Director, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, said ESMA was invoked to ensure the strike would not affect the public, and that any violation would result in strict action.
The court will next hear the petition on Thursday.