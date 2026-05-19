Karnataka High Court restrains transport unions from striking over wage hike demand

On Monday, the government invoked the ESMA to deter transport employees from participating in the protest. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court Tuesday restrained the Joint Action Committee of trade unions associated with the state road transport corporations from going on a strike scheduled to begin from Wednesday over wage issues.

A vacation bench of Justice Suraj Govindaraj and Justice K Manmadha Rao said in an interim order while hearing a petition filed by C Vedavathi, a house help, and Sreedhara H V, a construction worker.

“R7 (Joint Action Committee) and its constituent unions are restrained from going on strike and acting on notice dated 29-04-2026. The AGA (Government advocate) seeks and is granted two days’ time to take instruction and respond on when a meeting could be held between R7 and Transport Minister or the Honourable Chief Minister and the respective secretaries,” the bench said.