‘Imagine how much money you’ll save’: Karnataka High Court tells KSRTC to view dashcams as investment

The KSRTC informed the court that it would install dashcams on the rest of the buses in phases. (Representational AI image)

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday observed that the Karnataka State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) should view dashcams on its buses as an investment because they could help the corporation avoid paying compensation in accident cases.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj made the remark after the KSRTC informed the court that it had installed dash cameras in over 1,350 buses and would install them on the rest of the buses in phases.

The KSRTC’s counsel, H R Renuka, informed the court that dashcam footage had helped the corporation avoid paying compensation in cases where its drivers were accused of causing accidents. Such cases even concluded in over a year, she added.