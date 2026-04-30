Karnataka High Court upholds Rs 1.10 crore compensation for family of man who died after falling from bus

The Karnataka High Court recently directed the Kalyan Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) to pay over Rs 1.10 crore in compensation to the family of a Revenue Department employee who died after falling from a moving bus.

A division bench of Justice Suraj Govindaraj and Justice Dr Chillakur Sumalatha not only upheld the compensation but also slapped a Rs 25,000 fine on the KKRTC. The court rebuked the corporation for trying to blame the victim for negligence while simultaneously firing its own driver and conductor for the same accident.

On June 20, 2023, Vinod Kumar, a government employee, was commuting to work in Sedam. Due to the heavy crowd, he was standing near the rear door. According to the FIR, the driver operated the bus at high speed and in a rash manner, causing Kumar to fall onto the road. He sustained grievous head injuries and later succumbed.