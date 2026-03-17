Karnataka HC junks murder accused’s illegal detention claim made citing Google Maps data

The Karnataka High Court says the prosecution’s explanation for the delay in producing the accused in court is acceptable. (File photo)

The Karnataka High Court last week dismissed a petition filed by a murder accused who relied on Google Maps to show that he was not produced in the magistrate court within the statutory period even though it was two minutes away, and sought to have his remand in judicial custody nullified.

Article 22(2) of the Constitution mandates that a person taken into police custody must be produced before a magistrate within 24 hours.

Shivaraj S approached the high court, contending there was a delay of one hour and 55 minutes from his apprehension by the police and a 25-minute delay from his formal arrest. He claimed his fundamental rights were thus violated.