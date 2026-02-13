‘Courts must be vigilant’: Karnataka High Court quashes IPC Section 498A case against mother-in-law

The court noted that the allegations levelled against the petitioner in both the maintenance application and the complaint alleging harassment were altogether different. (Source: Generated by AI)

The Karnataka High Court has said courts must remain vigilant against the misuse of Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), particularly when vague and generalised allegations arise from matrimonial disputes.

Section 498A of IPC states that any individual, whether the husband or a relative of the husband, who subjects a woman to cruelty shall face imprisonment for up to three years and be liable to a fine.

In an order passed on February 6, Justice M G Uma said, “The courts must remain vigilant against its misuse through vague and generalised allegations arising from matrimonial disputes, and prosecution should not proceed where there are no prima facie materials available on record.”